NHES selected for health program

NEW HAVEN — New Haven Elementary School (NHES) has been chosen as one of 200 schools nationwide to participate in a health program that uses technology to track student illness.

The school was accepted into the FLUency health program, and all NHES families registering prior to Dec. 31 will receive a free Kinsa Smart Thermometer, valued at $19.99, according to School Nurse Samantha Knapp.

By downloading the smart phone app, parents will be able to see aggregated, anonymous information on any symptoms and illnesses going around the school. Knapp said with the program, she will be able to see trends affecting the classrooms so the spread of illness can be contained.

With the free Kinsa thermometers, parents can not only see anonymous information on symptoms and illnesses going around, but can also record their child’s health history for a quicker, more accurate diagnosis. They will receive guidance on next steps if fever and symptoms are cause for concern.

“Parents just need to download the app ‘Kinsa’ and follow the prompts to order the thermometer,” Knapp said. “The deadline is Dec. 31 to register, and thermometers will be delivered in mid-January to the school. A distribution date will then be scheduled.”

Parents will be able to create an individual profile for each family member. The thermometer will read temperatures in eight seconds, and give real-time guidance on next steps, according to the brochure sent to the school’s parents. Parents can track medications, symptoms, and more.

They can also monitor school information to see how healthy the school population is on any given day. Parents can see the common symptoms and illnesses going around, get specific alerts for each grade, and read comments from the school nurse.

Knapp said she learned of the program at a school nurse conference and signed NHES up for consideration. She added several parents have already logged into the app, and even without the thermometer, have found it useful.

The program is provided by Kinsa, in association with Lysol.

New Haven Elementary School Nurse Samantha Knapp, right, is pictured as she shows Principal Walter Raynes the brochure sent to parents, inviting them to take part in a new health program that uses technology to track student illness. The school was one of 200 accepted into the program nationwide, which provides a free Kinsa Smart Thermometer to each family at the school.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

