Christmas arrives in Mason and New Haven

It was a hard decision for this little girl as she chooses a stocking full of goodies at the Mason Town Hall Saturday after seeing Santa. The treats were provided by a donation from the New Haven Road Angels car club.

Little Mister Mason County Braydon Sweeney and Little Miss Mason County Brooklyn Smith were among the many providing Christmas parade attendees with candy along the routes in New Haven and Mason on Saturday.

A couple portraying Joseph and Mary were participants of the New Haven and Mason Christmas parades. They were a part of the Salem Community Church’s entry, “Traveling to Jerusalem” and “Gathering to pay taxes in Jerusalem.”

“No Room at the Inn” was the Mason United Methodist Church float in the Bend Area Christmas parades.

Fifteen Bend Area churches joined together to build floats depicting the birth and life of Jesus in the Mason and New Haven Christmas parades Saturday. Pictured is the Faith Baptist Church float, showing when the shepherds visited Baby Jesus.

Northbend Church entered the final church float in the Mason and New Haven Christmas parades Saturday, depicting the tomb where Jesus was buried. The back of the float declared, “He is Risen. The story continues…”

Several members of the Wahama White Falcon Marching Band had instruments decorated for the season in the Mason and New Haven Christmas parades, as pictured here. Drums, trumpets and more were decked out in holly and tinsel for the holiday.

The New Haven Fire Department Auxiliary hosted it’s annual holiday craft show Saturday in the fire station. Many vendors, as well as shoppers, turned out for a successful event.

Santa arrived on his sleigh during the Mason Christmas parade Saturday. The jolly old fella stopped at the town hall after the parade to hand out treats and hear the wish lists of the children.