For the record

Mason County Sheriff’s Department

The Mason County Sheriff’s Department reports the following arrests made Sept. 30 – Oct. 5: Richard D. Knopp, 35, Point Pleasant, battery, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Josh P. Jeffers, 37, Hartford, aggravated DUI, failure to maintain control, leaving scene of an accident, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Craig M. Kearns, 35, Mason, possession with intent to deliver times four, manufacturing marijuana, arrested by Deputy Waugh. Darren K. Yonker, 36, Mason, possession with intent to deliver times four, manufacturing marijuana, arrested by Deputy Cavender. Caleb L. Davis, 22, Point Pleasant, petit larceny, arrested by Deputy Ferrell. Kevin D. Dixon, 48, Point Pleasant, violation of protective order, arrested by Cpt. B. Peterson. Danny C. Runion, 43, Point Pleasant, possession of controlled substance.

Mason County EMS

From Sept. 1 – 14, Mason County EMS was toned out a total of 233 times. Station 100 had 141 calls (60.5 percent), Station 200 had 47 calls (19.3 percent) and Station 500 had 45 calls (19.3 percent), this includes transports, emergencies and all others. There were total of 199 calls; 87 transports and 112 emergencies, including: 37 general medical, 12 altered mental status, 3 allergic reactions, 18 breathing problems, 1 cardiac arrest, 7 chest pains, 3 diabetic emergencies, 10 falls, 3 fractured body part, 4 head injury, 3 hemorrhage/laceration, 2 hypertension, 2 overdose, 1 stroke/CVA, 1 stabbing/ gunshot wound, 2 tachycardia, 1 pregnancy/childbirth, 1 Psychiatric, 1 toe/ foot injury. There were 87 transports that break down as follows: 9 ALS transports, 76 BLS transports, 2 C3IFT.

There were 44 calls which resulted in not taking a patient anywhere: 5 ALS Assists, 1 BLS treatment, transported by ALS, 12 cancelled enroute, 5 no patient contact, 10 patients refused care, 8 treated then refused, 2 dead on scene transported, 1 lift assist to EMS crew.

There were 124 patients transported to the area hospitals, these include transports as well as emergencies: 70 to PVH, 16 to HMC-G, 5 to HMC-P, 13 to SMH, 13 to CHH, 1 OSU, 1 OSU EAST, 1 CAMC Memorial, 1 CAMC Teays, 1 Thomas, 2 Jackson General.

Submitted by Karen Jones on behalf of Mason County EMS.

