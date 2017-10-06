Posted on by

Heritage Queen chosen for Battle Days


Linda Smith, front row, at center, has been named the 2017 Heritage Queen. She’s joined by contestants Phyllis Coleman, Brenda Foster, Cookie Gardner and Judy Meeks. Also joining Smith were the young royals of Battle Days, including Little Mister Battle Days First Runner-up Bentley Gardner, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson. The annual contest was held at the Gene Salem Senior Center and is organized by the Mason County Action Group with support from the GFWC Woman’s Club.


