Bob Evans Farm Festival scheduled events

RIO GRANDE — The Bob Evans Farm Festival will once against dominate the farm scene in Rio Grande the coming weekend of Oct. 13-15 with a variety of daily activities, some old and new.

A schedule of events is as follows:

Demonstrations will begin at 9:30 a.m. with cow milking by Laurel Valley Creamery and sheep shearing by Stanley Strode. The demonstrations will return at 12:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. At the farm’s amphitheater at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., the Great Timber Lakes Show will take place and chainsaw carving by the Stihl Pro Carving Team will take place all day long. At the horseshoe pits at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m, there will be horseshoe pitching demonstrations by the Reno Family Horseshoe Pitchers.

Sorghum Mill will feature sorghum making and sorghum for sale by the URG Chapter of the Wildlife Society and Symmes Valley FFA. Apple butter making and sales will be held all day by the Ohio Order of the Eastern Star in the apple butter tent. Cornmeal grinding and sales by Randy Simmering of Jackson Agriculture Services and Norm Klamfoth will be held in the gristmill barn. Bean soup making will be led by the Moses Family.

Contest registration starts at 9 a.m. and lasts to 10:30 a.m. Contests begin at 1:30 p.m. Team cow chip tossing will be available for both adult and children’s teams (12 and under), chicken scratch (6 and under), corn shelling (adults and children 12 and under), feed sack races for children 12 and under, team egg toss for men women and children in any combination of the two, pie eating for adults and children 12 and under and stick horse races fro adults and children 12 and under. At 11 a.m., there will be a kids’ pedal tractor pull.

Hogway Speedway will feature pig and goat racing at 11:30 a.m., 1, 2:30, and 4 p.m.

All day rides will be had featuring the Dragon Wagon, a ferris wheel, helicopter, kiddie train rides, merry-go-round, scooter, Super Shot, Super Slide and Tubs of Fun.

Starting Friday at 11:30 a.m., Mad River Railroad will kick off the entertainment. According to the band’s website, they are a bluegrass and country band out of Dayton, Ohio and play shows regularly across the state.

Following Mad River Railroad is the group the Rarely Herd at 1:30 p.m. The Rarely Herd is an internationally known band, and is considered to be one of the premier bluegrass bands in the world. According to their website, they have been nominated and awarded over 120 different times, and have a long list of accolades to their credit. The band formed in 1992 in Albany, Ohio and toured globally.

Flatt Lonesome will take the stage at 3:30 p.m. Flatt Lonesome debuted in 2011 and saw rapid success as a bluegrass band with a fresh and energetic take on the genre, according to their biography. The band formed from three siblings that grew into what the group is today. They are from Callahan, Fla.

Saturday at 11:30 a.m. the Julie Reeves Band will start playing. Reeves is from Ashland, Ky. and has several songs in the Billboard Hot Country Top 40. Reeves currently hosts a live morning show in 93.7 the Dawg and lives in Ashland.

At 1:30 p.m. the Joseph Sisters will take to the stage bringing their classic country sound. They are from Wheeling, W.Va. and have played major events including Jamboree in the Hills. They describe their sound as “blending classic country with a modern appeal and style.”

Then, at 3:30 p.m., the country rock band McGuffey Lane will take the stage. Formed in 1972 from Athens, Ohio the trio has seen success in the years since; playing with Charlie Daniels Band, The Judds, and the Allman Brothers Band.

Sunday will see several groups playing on the Homestead Stage when at 9:15 a.m. local artists Aaron and Clark Walker will lead congregational worship music. Both have played for several years in churches. A message will be delivered by Bob Powell following the worship music.

At 12:30 p.m. will be Johnny Staats & the Delivery Boys. Staats is a world renowned fiddle player, according to the group’s Facebook page. The band was formed in 2000. Staats is from West Virginia and began playing bluegrass with his family growing up. He learned to play mandolin by ear while listening to old records and 8-tracks.

At 2 p.m. will bring the Church Sisters, originally from Dickinson County, W.Va. According to their website, the duo blends gospel music and bluegrass and have worked on several major projects with names such as Vince Gill and Dolly Parton. They are currently working on their debut project.

Closing out the entertainment at the Farm Fest is Russell Moore and the IIIrd Tyme Out at 3:30 p.m. Russell Moore has been the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Male Vocalist of the Year five times, as well as several other awards. The band has been playing for over 25 years and features a bluegrass sound with a strong vocal presence, according to their Facebook Page. They are from Cumming, Ga.

The Bob Evans Farms Festival will be including amusement park rides among its attractions this year. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_5.24-PPR-Bobs.jpg The Bob Evans Farms Festival will be including amusement park rides among its attractions this year. File photo