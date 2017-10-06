Mason appoints new town recorder

MASON — A new recorder has been appointed for the Town of Mason, following the resignation of present Recorder Ciji Casto.

Council members appointed Christy McDonald to fill the unexpired term, after Casto’s resignation was accepted during Thursday’s council meeting. Casto cited her reason for resigning, effective Oct. 7, as moving out of the municipality.

Three people had expressed interest in the recorder position, and following an executive session, the council was polled for a vote. One council member was not able to vote due to the close family relationship with an applicant. The vote ended in a tie, with Mayor Donna Dennis breaking it to appoint McDonald.

Also discussed at the meeting was the Oct. 14 Harvest Festival, set for noon to 4 p.m. at the Stewart-Johnson V.F.W./Lottie Jenks Memorial Park. Councilman Ricky Kearns, who is over recreation, reported 17 vendors have signed up to sell food or merchandise. He said with that large number of vendors, coupled with the high cost of renting portable basketball equipment, the 3-on-3 tournament scheduled has now been cancelled.

In other recreation news, it was noted the town now has several residents signed up for its fall and Halloween outdoor decorating contest. Judging will take place Oct. 24, with Oct. 20 being the deadline to enter. Cash prizes of $50 for first place and $25 for second place will be given in each division.

Mayor Dennis also announced Oct. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. as trick-or-treat, and Dec. 2 at noon as the Christmas parade. Santa will visit with the children after the parade in the city building.

In other action, the council:

Discussed people burning in town and the need for them to obtain a permit from the town hall prior to burning;

Heard from resident Donna Vickers regarding a property where grass is limiting visibility on the roadway;

Discussed dilapidated properties;

Announced Oct. 26 as the pre-bid meeting for the sewer upgrade project;

Discussed people mowing grass into the roadway, with council agreeing to begin next year giving out citations; and,

Heard from the mayor regarding available funding for a water upgrade project in a portion of Clifton.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Casto, and council members Ricky Kearns, Sharon Kearns, Marty Yeager, Emily Henry and Becky Pearson.

The next meeting will be Oct. 19 at noon.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

