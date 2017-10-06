Running for Wahama

NEW HAVEN — Runners and walkers alike will have the opportunity to enjoy their sport while raising money for students, when the Wahama Scholarship 5K Walk/Run for Education is held Oct. 14.

Early registration is now being accepted for the event, which will begin promptly at 8 a.m., rain or shine, at the New Haven Fire Station.

Founded by Dr. Wes and Amanda Lieving, proceeds from the event are used to provide scholarships for Wahama High School seniors. The run generates about $6,000 annually, which supplements the approximately $40,000 given in scholarships by businesses and organizations, according to Bernita Allen, one of the organizers.

The race route will begin on Fifth Street at the fire station. It will proceed along Route 62 to Layne Street, continue to the end of the street, and then return to the fire station.

Several prizes will be awarded, including one to the overall winner, as well as prizes in various age divisions. Two senior students will be guaranteed scholarships from the run. The first senior to cross the finish line will receive one, and the senior who encourages the most people to register for the race will receive the other. Each registration form includes a line on which to place a senior’s name. The winner will be determined by the senior whose name appears the most.

Following the run, all participants and sponsors are invited to attend a free pancake breakfast inside the fire station.

The registration fee is $20, and participants are asked to register by Oct. 11. Registration will also take place on the day of the event, starting at 6:30 a.m. The first 100 to register will receive a free t-shirt. Checks should be made payable to Wahama Scholarship 5K.

Forms are available at the New Haven and Mason libraries, New Haven and Mason city buildings, Farmer’s Bank in Mason, and Bob’s Market. They can also be e-mailed.

Allen said anyone unable to walk or run the route is also invited to register to help fund the scholarships, or to sponsor a senior. Business sponsors are also still being accepted.

For more information, or to have a registration form e-mailed, contact Allen at 304-674-6650 or by e-mail at bandjallen@frontier.net, or Amanda Lieving at aflieving@yahoo.com.

Annual scholarship walk/run returns Oct. 14

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

