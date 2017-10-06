Four-county pursuit ends in Gallia pond

PATRIOT — A low-speed pursuit which occurred Friday morning which was reported at roughly 1:30 a.m., started in Scioto County and would eventually cross four counties before ending in a pond on Shade River Road in Gallia County.

According to Ohio State Highway Patrol Sergeant J.R. Howard, the male driver was immediately apprehended. A female passenger was found convulsing when officers pulled her from the water. Once they reached the bank, officers administered two doses of Naloxone. Trooper information indicated that the evaders drove up a private drive and through a private yard before landing in the pond.

The male driver was transported to Jackson Holzer Medical Center for treatment. Upon evaluations, the jails in Gallia County and Scioto County wouldn’t take the male. The male had some injures, which officials believe weren’t a result of the crash and may have happened prior to the chase.

The Ohio Highway Patrol isn’t releasing the names of the two unidentified people because they haven’t been charged with a crime — as of yet.

“We are going to take it straight to the grand jury and have him indicted,” Howard said. “We will seek indictment on felony fleeing and leaving charges.”

The pursuit began on Essman-Sugar Camp road in Scioto County. A trooper attempted to pull over the vehicle for a traffic violation. After taking back roads, the vehicle went from Essman-Sugar Camp road back down State Route 140 and headed toward Jackson County.

After traveling down additional back roads, the vehicle ended up on Ohio 93, heading toward Township 532 in Ironton. The vehicle eventually ended up on State Route 233, where it crossed into Gallia County.

Chris Slone is editor of the Portsmouth Daily Times and contributed to this story.