Posted on by

Battle Days begins


Local fourth graders ride in a horse-drawn carriage through downtown Point Pleasant, as part of the Battle Days celebration.


Beth Sergent | Register

No tablets here. These students learn about colonial games at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Friday.


Beth Sergent | Register

The dulcimer group teaches students about their musical heritage at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.


Beth Sergent | Register

Students take in Native American dancing at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.


Beth Sergent | Register

2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith accepts her crown and bouquet as Battle Days royalty on Friday. Mayor Brian Billings, also pictured, was the contest’s emcee.


Beth Sergent | Register

Mayor Brian Billings interviews Cookie Gardner, who left him speechless, at the Heritage Queen Contest on Friday at the Gene Salem Senior Center.


Beth Sergent | Register

Students learn the art of musketry.


Beth Sergent | Register

“Chief Cornstalk” talks with students at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.


Beth Sergent | Register

Pictured, front row, from left, former Heritage Queens Charlotte Knaul, Sharon Nibert, 2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith, former Heritage Queens Sharon Ranck, Pat Sallaz. Second row, former Heritage Queen Sheila Elkins, Little Mister Battle Days First Runner-up Bentley Gardner, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson. Third row, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Ronnie Spencer from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Delegate Jim Butler. Spencer and Butler escorted contestants to the stage and Billings was the emcee for the Heritage Queen Contest.


Beth Sergent | Register

Local fourth graders ride in a horse-drawn carriage through downtown Point Pleasant, as part of the Battle Days celebration.

No tablets here. These students learn about colonial games at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Friday.

The dulcimer group teaches students about their musical heritage at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Students take in Native American dancing at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith accepts her crown and bouquet as Battle Days royalty on Friday. Mayor Brian Billings, also pictured, was the contest’s emcee.

Mayor Brian Billings interviews Cookie Gardner, who left him speechless, at the Heritage Queen Contest on Friday at the Gene Salem Senior Center.

Students learn the art of musketry.

“Chief Cornstalk” talks with students at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Pictured, front row, from left, former Heritage Queens Charlotte Knaul, Sharon Nibert, 2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith, former Heritage Queens Sharon Ranck, Pat Sallaz. Second row, former Heritage Queen Sheila Elkins, Little Mister Battle Days First Runner-up Bentley Gardner, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson. Third row, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Ronnie Spencer from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Delegate Jim Butler. Spencer and Butler escorted contestants to the stage and Billings was the emcee for the Heritage Queen Contest.

Local fourth graders ride in a horse-drawn carriage through downtown Point Pleasant, as part of the Battle Days celebration.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-5.jpgLocal fourth graders ride in a horse-drawn carriage through downtown Point Pleasant, as part of the Battle Days celebration. Beth Sergent | Register

No tablets here. These students learn about colonial games at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Friday.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-6.jpgNo tablets here. These students learn about colonial games at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Friday. Beth Sergent | Register

The dulcimer group teaches students about their musical heritage at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-7.jpgThe dulcimer group teaches students about their musical heritage at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Beth Sergent | Register

Students take in Native American dancing at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-8.jpgStudents take in Native American dancing at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Beth Sergent | Register

2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith accepts her crown and bouquet as Battle Days royalty on Friday. Mayor Brian Billings, also pictured, was the contest’s emcee.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-9.jpg2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith accepts her crown and bouquet as Battle Days royalty on Friday. Mayor Brian Billings, also pictured, was the contest’s emcee. Beth Sergent | Register

Mayor Brian Billings interviews Cookie Gardner, who left him speechless, at the Heritage Queen Contest on Friday at the Gene Salem Senior Center.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-10.jpgMayor Brian Billings interviews Cookie Gardner, who left him speechless, at the Heritage Queen Contest on Friday at the Gene Salem Senior Center. Beth Sergent | Register

Students learn the art of musketry.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-11.jpgStudents learn the art of musketry. Beth Sergent | Register

“Chief Cornstalk” talks with students at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Battle-12.jpg“Chief Cornstalk” talks with students at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Beth Sergent | Register

Pictured, front row, from left, former Heritage Queens Charlotte Knaul, Sharon Nibert, 2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith, former Heritage Queens Sharon Ranck, Pat Sallaz. Second row, former Heritage Queen Sheila Elkins, Little Mister Battle Days First Runner-up Bentley Gardner, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson. Third row, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Ronnie Spencer from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Delegate Jim Butler. Spencer and Butler escorted contestants to the stage and Billings was the emcee for the Heritage Queen Contest.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.7-PPR-Heritage-Group.jpgPictured, front row, from left, former Heritage Queens Charlotte Knaul, Sharon Nibert, 2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith, former Heritage Queens Sharon Ranck, Pat Sallaz. Second row, former Heritage Queen Sheila Elkins, Little Mister Battle Days First Runner-up Bentley Gardner, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson. Third row, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Ronnie Spencer from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Delegate Jim Butler. Spencer and Butler escorted contestants to the stage and Billings was the emcee for the Heritage Queen Contest. Beth Sergent | Register

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

6:05 pm |    

Bob Evans Farm Fest kicks off Oct. 13

Bob Evans Farm Fest kicks off Oct. 13
5:52 pm
Updated: 8:24 pm. |    

Home at center of animal seizure burns

Home at center of animal seizure burns
8:49 pm |    

‘Paddle Battle’ set for Krodel

‘Paddle Battle’ set for Krodel