Battle Days begins

Local fourth graders ride in a horse-drawn carriage through downtown Point Pleasant, as part of the Battle Days celebration.

No tablets here. These students learn about colonial games at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park on Friday.

The dulcimer group teaches students about their musical heritage at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Students take in Native American dancing at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith accepts her crown and bouquet as Battle Days royalty on Friday. Mayor Brian Billings, also pictured, was the contest’s emcee.

Mayor Brian Billings interviews Cookie Gardner, who left him speechless, at the Heritage Queen Contest on Friday at the Gene Salem Senior Center.

Students learn the art of musketry.

“Chief Cornstalk” talks with students at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park.

Pictured, front row, from left, former Heritage Queens Charlotte Knaul, Sharon Nibert, 2017 Heritage Queen Linda Smith, former Heritage Queens Sharon Ranck, Pat Sallaz. Second row, former Heritage Queen Sheila Elkins, Little Mister Battle Days First Runner-up Bentley Gardner, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson. Third row, from left, Mayor Brian Billings, Ronnie Spencer from the Mason County Sheriff’s Department and Delegate Jim Butler. Spencer and Butler escorted contestants to the stage and Billings was the emcee for the Heritage Queen Contest.