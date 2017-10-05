POINT PLEASANT — Visitors to the West Virginia State Farm Museum can celebrate days gone by when attending this weekend’s Country Fall Festival.

Held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., this Saturday and Sunday on the museum grounds, the festival is free and will feature a variety of activities and exhibits celebrating days that are long gone but traditions which are not forgotten.

There will be an Antique Tractor Pull Saturday at 1 p.m., CEOS Quilt Show all weekend long, Antique Bottle Show and Sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m, Saturday, musical entertainment, a church service on Sunday at 9 a.m., Gospel Sing on Sunday at 1:30 p.m., and the Country Store and Country Kitchen will be open all weekend. There will be fun and games for the entire family. In addition, there will be molasses and apple butter making — both will be sold while supplies last. There will also be apple cider as well as vegetable soup cooked over an open flame for sale. There will also be demonstrations and exhibits open to all.

The 31st annual Harvest of Quilts show, featured during the festival, is hosted by the Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) members. The show will be displayed in the back room of the Country Kitchen. Quilts will not be judged but the visitors to the show will be asked to vote on their favorite in all categories. There will be monetary prizes for first and second places and an Honorable Mention ribbon for third place.

The Antique Bottle Show and Sale, organized by local Charlie Perry, will feature milk bottles, stoneware, advertising, beer, soda machine, druggist, paper items, Coca Cola, Pepsi, small antiques, fruit jars. Free appraisals.

While visiting the festival, visitors can also explore log cabins and an early farmhouse, an operational 19th century blacksmith shop, turn-of-the-century doctor and newspaper offices, the first Lutheran Church west of the Allegheny Mountains, and more. Attractions also include the Summers House, carpenter shop, museum collection, nature trail, General the horse, loom room, one-room schoolhouse, log cabins, Morgan Museum, sawmill. Also, the Christopher H. Bauer Memorial Museum, which opened in 2015, features trophy and exotic animals, along with a display of unique firearms, knives and hunting tools.

Parking and admission into the festival are free.

Apple butter making will be just one of several activites taking place at this weekend’s Country Fall Festival. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.4-PPR-CFF-2.jpg Apple butter making will be just one of several activites taking place at this weekend’s Country Fall Festival.

Back to the farm