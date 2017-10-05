Quilting for Battle Days

POINT PLEASANT — During the Mothman Festival, the Battle Days Committee had a prize drawing for a Mothman themed quilt, made by Willanna Wales of Lesage.

Selling chances on the quilt raised over $1,000 during the Mothman Festival, all of which went toward the Battle Days Festival.

While the fundraiser was successful, the real surprise happened when Marcia Nibert, winner of the Mothman quilt donated the quilt back to the committee to be used as a fund raiser again at next year’s Mothman Festival. Battle Days this year will be held this weekend in downtown Point Pleasant at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. This will celebrate the 242nd anniversary of the Battle of Point Pleasant which occurred on Oct. 10, 1774.

Events will kick off that Friday at 10 a.m. with the Mansion House Museum tours, crafts, encampments, and demonstrations. Many local school children are also treated to demonstrations on Friday, transporting them back in time to learn about colonial history. Friday evening will host the Lantern Tour. The Lantern Tour is a live action guided tour through the park recreating the 1790’s for participants. People will be in full costume and character bringing alive history.

The evening with the Newmans will be Saturday evening of Battle Days. Candlelight tours of the Mansion House with characters brought to life recreating what is was like to live in Point Pleasant over two hundred years ago. Both events will be from 7-8 p.m. each night and are open to the public as part of Battle Days.

On Sunday, a memorial service for the fallen soldiers at the Battle of Point Pleasant will start at 2 p.m. at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. Speaking will be Larry T. Guzy, president general of the National Society of Sons of the American Revolution. NSSAR District Vice-President Generals, State Presidents and their Compatriots, Color Guard Units and DAR and CAR will be in attendance for this formal ceremony. The public is invited. There will be a wreath-laying ceremony during the memorial service.

Marcia Nibert, on the left, with Cathy Neville of the Battle Days committee displaying the quilt made by Willanna Wales. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_battle-days-quilt.jpg Marcia Nibert, on the left, with Cathy Neville of the Battle Days committee displaying the quilt made by Willanna Wales. Courtesy|Cathy Neville