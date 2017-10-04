Posted on by

Enjoy it while it lasts


Autumn is in all its colorful glory at Krodel Park. On Wednesday, geese, some turtles and a blue heron were enjoying the calm lake while visitors on the walking trail were viewing the changing leaves. Autumn also brings the eventual transformation of the park into the home of the “Christmas Fantasy Light Show” which starts next month. Enjoy the weather while it lasts. Winter, and the holidays, are coming.


Beth Sergent | Register

Autumn is in all its colorful glory at Krodel Park. On Wednesday, geese, some turtles and a blue heron were enjoying the calm lake while visitors on the walking trail were viewing the changing leaves. Autumn also brings the eventual transformation of the park into the home of the “Christmas Fantasy Light Show” which starts next month. Enjoy the weather while it lasts. Winter, and the holidays, are coming.

Autumn is in all its colorful glory at Krodel Park. On Wednesday, geese, some turtles and a blue heron were enjoying the calm lake while visitors on the walking trail were viewing the changing leaves. Autumn also brings the eventual transformation of the park into the home of the “Christmas Fantasy Light Show” which starts next month. Enjoy the weather while it lasts. Winter, and the holidays, are coming.
http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.5-Lake.jpgAutumn is in all its colorful glory at Krodel Park. On Wednesday, geese, some turtles and a blue heron were enjoying the calm lake while visitors on the walking trail were viewing the changing leaves. Autumn also brings the eventual transformation of the park into the home of the “Christmas Fantasy Light Show” which starts next month. Enjoy the weather while it lasts. Winter, and the holidays, are coming. Beth Sergent | Register

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

5:52 pm
Updated: 8:24 pm. |    

Home at center of animal seizure burns

Home at center of animal seizure burns
8:49 pm |    

‘Paddle Battle’ set for Krodel

‘Paddle Battle’ set for Krodel
8:10 pm
Updated: 8:24 pm. |    

Childers headlines River Rat Festival

Childers headlines River Rat Festival