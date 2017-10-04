Enjoy it while it lasts

Autumn is in all its colorful glory at Krodel Park. On Wednesday, geese, some turtles and a blue heron were enjoying the calm lake while visitors on the walking trail were viewing the changing leaves. Autumn also brings the eventual transformation of the park into the home of the “Christmas Fantasy Light Show” which starts next month. Enjoy the weather while it lasts. Winter, and the holidays, are coming.

