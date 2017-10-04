Beale Elementary teacher wins national writing prize

GALLIPOLIS FERRY – Nikki Soulsby, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Beale Elementary School in Gallipolis Ferry, has won $500 worth of books for her classroom with an application she wrote to Scholastic Book Clubs.

Soulsby’s application was chosen from more than 82,000 entries nationwide. She was one of 3,500 teachers selected in the United States, and was the only teacher from Mason County whose application was selected.

“It had to be an essay that had to do with why you needed a library for your classroom,” Soulsby said. “I wrote that I was a new pre-K teacher and that I needed a library for my classroom. Our school is in a low-income area and I wanted to expose our students to as much literacy as possible.”

Pat Brumfield, principal at Beale Elementary, applauded Soulsby’s effort.

“I am proud of Nikki for being one of the few selected,” Brumfield said. “I think putting books in the hands of students is the best thing we can do for them. Reading to them and with them is critical for their development.”

Soulsby received a certified letter at the school this week notifying her of the award. It was signed by both Judy Newman, president of Scholastic Book Clubs, and James Patterson, a best-selling author.

“Congratulations, you just won $500 and 500 Bonus Points to spend on your classroom library!” the letter said. “Your application was chosen from more than 82,000 entries in the 2017 Scholastic Book Clubs and James Patterson Partnership Giveaway.

“Scholastic Books Clubs and James Patterson salute your commitment to building a great classroom library and ensuring that every student in your class finds great books they will love to read. Best wishes for a wonderful school year.”

Soulsby explained that the bonus points are used to purchase school supplies.

Article written and submitted by Beale Elementary staff.

Principal Pat Brumfield with Nikki Soulsby, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Beale Elementary School. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.5-PPR-Beale-2.jpg Principal Pat Brumfield with Nikki Soulsby, a pre-kindergarten teacher at Beale Elementary School.