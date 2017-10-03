Lending a hand

(Editor’s note: The golf tournament referenced in this article took place prior to the announcement by M&G Chemicals stating the M&G Polymers Plant in Apple Grove would be ceasing production activities.)

ASHTON — M&G Polymers recently continued its tradition of raising funds for Crosslight of Hope at the plant’s 6th annual golf outing to benefit the organization.

A total of $12,848 was raised through the event, which took place last month at the Sugarwood Golf Course in Lavalette. The tournament surpassed last year’s total raised which was $10,556.

Teams represented various companies and individuals, one of whom travelled seven hours to participate. According to Crosslight of Hope Director Teresa Wilson, he had researched a number of charitable organizations and chose Crosslight specifically to benefit.

“It’s absolutely crucial,” Wilson said about donations and support from places like M&G. “Crosslight of Hope is dependent entirely on donations from three particular churches in our area and the public. We are not government funded, so we have to rely on donations to operate.”

Wilson explained that their biggest need is financial. They are a subsidy of Facing Hunger Food Bank in Huntington and receive food through the USDA. They also receive significant clothing donations from the public, so much so that they have to turn away many clothing donations.

“$12,000 will sustain us for quite awhile. It’s a big space to fill,” said Wilson specifically of M&G’s donation. “Our greatest need is financial support. There are over 700 individuals that we are able to help with this money.”

Being able to cover their operating costs enables Crosslight to continue to help the community.

Crosslight also operates a snack pack program which supplies food for students in Mason County Schools that need that food over the weekend, distributing to over 150 kids in all grade levels.

“We give out about 700 food boxes each month and 500 bags of clothing,” said Wilson. Crosslight works to provide for material needs in any way they can, providing work scrubs, maternity clothing, and formal wear.

“We have helped several people with dress clothes for interviews, it’s a big joy to help someone out like that,” stated Wilson.

Crosslight of Hope provides food for anyone in southern Mason County, referring others to food banks closer to their homes in Point Pleasant or the Bend Area. Clothing and home items are available to anyone in Mason County in need.

Crosslight is open Monday and Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. except for the first week of the month. They can be reached by phone at 304-576-2971.

