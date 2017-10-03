For the record

Mason Police Department

A Middleport, Ohio woman was arrested Sunday evening by the Mason Police Department, it was reported by Chief Rich Gilkey.

Denessa S. Stewart, 30, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, as well as on a capias felony warrant out of Mason County.

Gilkey said he, along with Officer Sierra Carmichael, stopped Stewart in Mason for an alleged traffic violation. Once Stewart was identified, it was learned she was wanted on the capias warrant. The chief continued that after Stewart was arrested, the officers received consent to search the vehicle. He stated they found drug paraphernalia and a small amount of white powder that field-tested positive for methamphetamine.

Stewart was transported to the Western Regional Jail. Her bail was set at $1,000.

Stewart http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.4-Stewart.jpg Stewart