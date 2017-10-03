Farm animals in town still a topic

NEW HAVEN — Farm animals within the town limits of New Haven remain a problem, even though the council ordered that they be rehomed in late July.

The police department has issued two tickets, it was told at the most recent council meeting. Those people will appear in municipal court for allegedly refusing to give up their animals, which are prohibited under a town ordinance.

Sandra Grimm attended this week’s meeting to inquire about the status of the situation. She also asked if the fine had been revised for ignoring the ordinance.

The present fine for harboring the animals is $10 plus court costs. Council members earlier discussed increasing the fine, but they are still working on it, according to Recorder Roberta Hysell.

Hartford resident Tony Fields also attended the meeting. He questioned the boundaries of the park, which is situated between the two towns. Fields also questioned missing speed limit signs in that area.

Hysell said the council is checking with the Department of Highways. It is believed that the signs were removed when the DOH was clearing the hillside between Hartford and New Haven, she added.

In other action, the council:

Approved a water project drawdown in the amount of $7,400 for CSX Railroad permits;

Discussed obtaining prices from R&K Renovations for chemicals used by the town;

Received a letter from attorneys asking, on behalf of a resident, for copies of checks from 2014 to the present that were written for street paving;

Announced the city building will be closed Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day;

Announced Oct. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m. as trick-or-treat, with a party immediately following at the fire station; and,

Held a moment of silence for the victims of the Las Vegas shooting.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, Matt Shell, Matt Gregg and Grant Hysell.

The next meeting will be Oct. 16 at 6 p.m.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

