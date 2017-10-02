Senior transportation returning

POINT PLEASANT — After over a year-and-a-half hiatus, senior citizens in the Point Pleasant area will once again be offered transportation for non-emergency medical treatment.

Effective Oct. 10, Renae Riffle, executive director of the Mason County Action Group (MCAG), said it will be providing the service for non-medical eligible individuals who are 60 years and older. The van will provide rides for medical appointments, such as doctors, testing or dialysis in the Point Pleasant and Gallipolis areas.

Riffle said the transportation will be available three days per week, Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Appointment times should be between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m., she stated.

The van will operate on a first-come, first-served basis, so Riffle said it is best to call as soon as a senior knows the appointment date and time. The schedule will be made up ahead of time and that will ensure the senior of the ride.

She also said if time allows on the day of the appointment, the driver can make a quick stop at the pharmacy to pick up medications, or the grocery store for just a few items, like bread and milk.

On days when no one is on the schedule, or as timing permits, the van driver will also pick up seniors and take them to the Gene Salem Senior Center for lunch, and then return them home.

Riffle said transportation is not available for handicapped persons at this time, although they do hope to offer it in the future.

The transportation driver is being promoted within the system, Riffle stated, and has more than 10 years experience working with older adults. The driver will be able to assist seniors into the van, but they must be able to maneuver without a wheelchair or scooter.

To find out if you are eligible for the transportation, or to schedule a ride, phone 304-675-2369.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

