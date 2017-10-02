Battle Days royalty crowned

POINT PLEASANT — “Nothing is Impossible” for 18 young ladies and gentlemen who participated in the 18th annual Miss Battle Days and Court Pageant.

This year’s pageant, held at The Meeting House on Sunday, opened with participants in the dance number “Nothing is Impossible” followed by the competition in five divisions.

Emcees for were Brandy Sweeney, who is also the pageant director and a member of the Toys for Kids organization and Jerry Barkey. Adding special sparkle to this year’s event was the current West Virginia All Fairs and Festival Queen Jocelynn Wilson, who happens to be the 2016 Miss Battle Days Queen.

Capturing titles this year include Miss Battle Days Kate Henderson, Young Miss Battle Days Kira Henderson, Junior Miss Battle Days Reghan Cossin, Little Miss Battle Days Kylinn Finnicum and Little Mr. Battle Days Ben Supple.

Kate Henderson was sponsored by Victoria’s Prom and Bridal and was joined in the Miss Division by First Runner-up and Miss Congeniality Oceanna Smith, who was sponsored by her family, and Second Runner-up Brittani Hancock, sponsored by her family and friends.

Kira Henderson was sponsored by Victoria’s Prom and Bridal. Named First Runner-up in the Young Miss Division and Most Photogenic was Anna Litchfield sponsored by her parents. Jadya Bowman was named Second Runner-up and was sponsored by Layton’s garage. Jamie Irvine was sponsored by her parents earned the title of Miss Congeniality.

Cossin was sponsored by Makenzie Thomas, managing stylist at Fantastic Sams. She was joined in the Junior Miss Division by First Runner-up Zoey Watson, who was sponsored by her family, and Second Runner-up Emily King who was sponsored by her family. Jaidyn Patrick received Miss Congeniality and was sponsored by her family and friends. Named Most Photogenic was Brogann Henry, sponsored her family and friends.

Finnicum was joined in the Little Miss Division by First Runner-up Mary Supple, Second Runner-up Lally Towner, and contestants Sophia Roach and Mazi Russell.

Ben Supple was joined in the Little Mister category by Bentley Gardner who was named First Runner-Up.

Peoples’ Choice Awards were presented to Mazi Russell and Jaidyn Patrick.

Relinquishing their titles, were 2016 Miss Battle Days Jocelynn Wilson, Young Miss Battle Days Courtney Winter, Junior Miss Battle Days Addyson Stein, Little Mr. Battle Days Payton Crum, and Little Miss Battle Days Chole Patrick. When interviewed, the activities most enjoyed by the queen and court were the parades, Colonial Ball, food and the bond they created with each other.

The pageant is sponsored and supported by many area businesses and former winners and individuals. Proceeds go to the Toys for Kids Program and help provide Christmas toys and gifts for local children.

Special appreciation was expressed to ‘Pageant Mom’ Marketta Crum, Battle Days Committee, The Meeting Place, Chip Bennett, Maggie Criste, JoAnne Thomas, Kayla Thomas, Katherine Deem, Roxanne Weaver, Brandon Sweeney, Kaylee Weaver, Aimee Stein, Sheril Winter, Missy Patrick, Lurinda Gardner, Missy Deem, Jerry Barkey, Wolf 93.1, and Jericho Self Storage.

You can visit with the 2017 Royalty as they participate in the Battle Days Festival events this Oct. 6-8 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park in the downtown area of Point Pleasant. Included in this year’s festival activities will be Saturday’s parade which begins at 11 a.m. on Main Street in Point Pleasant.

http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/10/web1_10.3-Battle-Days.jpg