Kicking off Breast Cancer Awareness Month

POINT PLEASANT — Mason County Community Educational Outreach Services (CEOS) honored survivors of breast cancer on Friday.

Community members and CEOS members met in front of the Mason County Library to pray and hang a wreath covered in pink ribbons. The wreath will hang there throughout the month of October as a part of Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Pastor Mel Mock of New Hope Bible Baptist Church led the invocation before the wreath was hung. Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley was also on hand for the ceremony and had the honors of hanging the wreath over the door.

After the wreath was hung many members joined together for the Pink Luncheon. During the meal many had conversations about loved ones who had passed away from cancer, and many still celebrated the victory survivors have over their fight with cancer.

After the meal, individuals present had the opportunity to light a candle in memory, or in honor, of someone they know that has fought cancer. The whole event kicks off Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

“The best method for fighting breast cancer, is to prevent it,” said Clinedda Austin, CEOS President. “Early detection and treatment is the best way to prevent deaths.”

She explained that statistically, deaths from breast cancer are lower than they have been in the past, but are still too high. About 228 women will die from breast cancer each year.

Several gathered at the Mason County Library at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to commemorate the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which starts October 1. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_DSC_01862017929144059979.jpg Several gathered at the Mason County Library at 11:30 a.m. on Friday to commemorate the beginning of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, which starts October 1. Morgan McKinniss|OVP Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley hangs the wreath over the door of the library. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_DSC_0189201792914416448.jpg Mason County Commissioner Rick Handley hangs the wreath over the door of the library. Morgan McKinniss|OVP Members of the Mason County CEOS light candles in honor of those who won the fight against cancer, and light candles in memory of those who lost the fight. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_DSC_02032017929144111950.jpg Members of the Mason County CEOS light candles in honor of those who won the fight against cancer, and light candles in memory of those who lost the fight. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com