Dugout upgrades complete in New Haven

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Youth League recently finished out the season, having used six new block dugouts that were provided by a local foundation.

The Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation awarded the league a $12,000 grant, according to Joel Lloyd, league president, to build the dugouts.

Key volunteers in constructing the buildings were John Harrison and David Stewart of S&H Builders, Danny Fields and Henry VanMeter. The dugouts include permanent benches for the players, as well as metal roofs.

A dedication ceremony was held earlier in the summer with representatives from the foundation, league, and youth teams attending. Representing the Robert and Louise Claflin Foundation were Stephen Littlepage, president, and board member Gary Fields.

The Claflin Foundation was established in 2009 for the purpose of providing financial support to projects, groups and citizens of Mason County. The foundation also presented one of its largest grants to the Mason Recreation Foundation a few years ago. That grant provided improvements to a field at the J.C. Cook Ball Park that enabled the Wahama High School baseball team to use it for varsity games.

The New Haven Youth League ranges in age from four to 12 years, and averages around 130 players per season, according to Lloyd. Over 100 games are run at the ball fields per year, and is the site of several co-ed softball tournaments. It is also home of the annual “Kickin’ Cancer Kickball Tournament” that benefits local families dealing with the disease.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

