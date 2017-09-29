Mason County senior events set for October

MASON COUNTY — A Halloween party, complete with costumes, will highlight activities at the senior citizen centers in Mason County in October.

Parties will be held on Oct. 31 at both the Gene Salem Senior Center, located at 101 Second Street in Point Pleasant, and the Mason Senior Center, Second and Horton streets in Mason. While the Point Pleasant party will begin at 10 a.m., the starting time for the Mason party is 10:30 a.m.

A number of other events are scheduled for the month at the centers, beginning Oct. 3 when Ann Dalton, State Health Insurance Program (S.H.I.P.) representative, presents “Medicare — Understanding Part D Selection.” The presentation will be held at 11 a.m. at the Point Pleasant center. The same program will be presented at the Mason center at 11 a.m. on Oct. 12.

The 2018 Medicare Open Enrollment is Oct. 15 through Dec. 7. Dalton will give information about Medicare prescription drug coverage (Part D) and options available in West Virginia.

There will be three additional presentations at the Point Pleasant center during the month, including “Medicaid and Seniors” by Phil Schenk of the West Virginia Partnership for Elderly Living, on Oct. 10 at 10:30 a.m.; one by Sara Gore, Holzer Community Educator, on Oct. 17 at 10:30 a.m.; and “Consumer Fraud” by Brook Albright of the West Virginia Attorney General’s Office on Oct. 17 from 11 a.m. to noon.

On Oct. 6, the Heritage Queen contest will be held at the Gene Salem Center at 10 a.m. Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings will emcee the pageant, and the winner will appear in the Battle Days parade the next day.

A representative from the Veteran’s Administration will visit the Point Pleasant location Oct. 18 from noon to 2 p.m., and the Arbors of Gallipolis will conduct wellness checks on Oct. 24 at 10:30 a.m.

Regular activities at the Gene Salem Center are bingo on Mondays and Fridays; Senior Center Country Band on Wednesdays; and music and church service on Thursdays. All start at 10 a.m. The Mason center’s regular activities are bingo on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 10 a.m.; Healthy Steps Exercise Class on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m.; and music and church service on Fridays at 10:30 a.m.

Both centers, as well as the Mason County Action Group business office, will be closed Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

