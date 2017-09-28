Raising Funds

POINT PLEASANT — The City of Point Pleasant is looking to new ways to help fund the splash pad in Krodel Park.

Plans have been set and the design is in place for the pending splash pad, and the city is looking for new sponsors to help raise the funds necessary. So far they have raised around $27,000, and the total need is around $70,000.

“We have already paid $5,500 to Sparks at Play, that is the company that designed the splaspad,” said Mayor Brian Billings. The design has been approved by an engineer and is now a part of the fundraising itself. In the splash pad there are several fixtures that will spray water and local businesses or individuals can donate the cost of a fixture to have their name on it.

There are still 17 sprinklers available to be sponsored, ranging from $500 to $5,000.

“Right now our push is to sell each one of these sprinkler components. We are reaching out to individuals and businesses saying ‘can you help us?’” stated Billings. Domino’s has already answered that question with a yes, purchasing one of the “fish tot ground sprays”. City National Bank and City National Bank employees have both purchased have also purchased sprinklers on the splash pad.

The city is also selling bricks that will pave the path to the new splash pad. The bricks can be purchased by anyone and they can have any name engraved on that brick. Each brick costs $75 and can have up to three lines of script.

The city is also holding a prize drawing for a Savage Axis .270 caliber rifle with a Bushnell Scope. Tickets to win are $10 each or three for $25. The drawing will be at the City Council Meeting on Nov. 13.

For all of these fundraisers, contact the City of Point Pleasant at 304-675-2360 to learn more and help raise funds for the splash pad in Krodel Park.

Owners of local area Domino’s purchased one of the sprinklers to help raise funds for the Splashpad. From left: City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Mayor Brian Billings, owners Paula and Don Smith, and their son Alex. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_pp-splash-pad2017928111624758.jpg Owners of local area Domino’s purchased one of the sprinklers to help raise funds for the Splashpad. From left: City Clerk Amber Tatterson, Mayor Brian Billings, owners Paula and Don Smith, and their son Alex. Courtesy photo

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com

