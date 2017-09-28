Raising Awareness

POINT PLEASANT — A wreath hanging will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 29 at 11:30 a.m. at the Mason County Library in memory and honor of those who have fought against breast cancer.

The wreath will be on display at the library for the entire month of October for Breast Cancer Awareness. The event is sponsored by the Mason County CEOS.

There will be a Pink Luncheon at noon, also taking place at the library. The meal is open to everyone. The purpose is to honor those who have fought breast cancer and memorialize those who passed away as a result of their cancer.

“We are involved through the West Virginia breast and cervical cancer screening program,” said Clinedda Austin, CEOS president. “This is one of our annual events to raise awareness and funds for the West Virginia D&T fund.” the WVDT fund is a program that funds diagnostic and testing procedures for women whose insurance will not cover those procedures and need financial assistance. The WVDT Fund was founded by the West Virginia Legislature in 1996.

The CEOS are also hosting a Walk for Women on Oct. 21 at Point Pleasant Riverfront Park. Registration will begin at 9 a.m., and the walk at 10 a.m.. The walk is designed to raise funds for the WVDT through donations and participation.

Special breast cancer awareness t-shirts will be on sale for $20 at both the walk and the luncheon.

“Every penny goes towards breast cancer,” said Austin. “We don’t keep any of it.” Every dollar raised goes towards screening and diagnosing breast and cervical cancer. RSVP for the Pink Luncheon by calling the extension office at 304-675-0888.

Thursday evening the CEOS members came to the County Commission Meeting to make an official proclamation stating that October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Many women in Mason County have been affected by the cancer.

“The best treatment for breast and cervical cancer is early detection and prevention,” said Austin. The organization hopes to promote early testing in order to reduce breast cancer in West Virginia. According to Austin, one in eight women will be diagnosed with the disease.

Mason County CEOS Members made a proclamation at the County Commissioners meeting last Thursday. The proclamation made October Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Mason County. From left: Marylin Higginbotham. Anne Byus, Sam Nibert, Clinedda Austin, Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle, Sherry Mayes, Yvonne Fetty, and Diana Cromley. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_DSC_01762017928174440556.jpg Mason County CEOS Members made a proclamation at the County Commissioners meeting last Thursday. The proclamation made October Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Mason County. From left: Marylin Higginbotham. Anne Byus, Sam Nibert, Clinedda Austin, Rick Handley, Tracy Doolittle, Sherry Mayes, Yvonne Fetty, and Diana Cromley. Morgan McKinniss|OVP

By Morgan McKinniss

Reach Morgan McKinniss at 740-446-2342 ext 2108 or mmckinniss@aimmediamidwest.com.

