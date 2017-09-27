Books for the Public

Patrons of Krodel Park will find a new feature in front of the club house, a little free library recently installed by the Pleasant Homemakers Club of Point Pleasant. This little free library is now one of four boxes installed in Mason County, others installed and maintained by the Mason County Schools, Girl Scouts, and the Avalanche CEOS club of New Haven. “We want to promote reading in our community,” said Clinedda Austin. “We have a purposeful reading committee, and we like to see people read. It’s for educational purposes.” The little free library is a small box that contains a variety of reading material; from magazines and light reads to novels and the Bible. Anyone can take or leave a book at any time and enjoy it while they visit Krodel Park. The CEOS club will manage the box, making sure it always has literature stocked, and to help keep the range of material appropriate for all ages. Pictured are (from left) Carolyn Litchfield, CEOS; Same Nibert, County Commissioner; Clinedda Austin, CEOS; Mary Sue Kincaid, CEOS; Randy Hall, City Planner; Catherine Yauger, CEOS; Marylin Higginbotham, CEOS; Amber Tatterson, City Clerk; and Brian Billings, Mayor.

Patrons of Krodel Park will find a new feature in front of the club house, a little free library recently installed by the Pleasant Homemakers Club of Point Pleasant. This little free library is now one of four boxes installed in Mason County, others installed and maintained by the Mason County Schools, Girl Scouts, and the Avalanche CEOS club of New Haven. “We want to promote reading in our community,” said Clinedda Austin. “We have a purposeful reading committee, and we like to see people read. It’s for educational purposes.” The little free library is a small box that contains a variety of reading material; from magazines and light reads to novels and the Bible. Anyone can take or leave a book at any time and enjoy it while they visit Krodel Park. The CEOS club will manage the box, making sure it always has literature stocked, and to help keep the range of material appropriate for all ages. Pictured are (from left) Carolyn Litchfield, CEOS; Same Nibert, County Commissioner; Clinedda Austin, CEOS; Mary Sue Kincaid, CEOS; Randy Hall, City Planner; Catherine Yauger, CEOS; Marylin Higginbotham, CEOS; Amber Tatterson, City Clerk; and Brian Billings, Mayor. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_DSC_0168201792716437100.jpg Patrons of Krodel Park will find a new feature in front of the club house, a little free library recently installed by the Pleasant Homemakers Club of Point Pleasant. This little free library is now one of four boxes installed in Mason County, others installed and maintained by the Mason County Schools, Girl Scouts, and the Avalanche CEOS club of New Haven. “We want to promote reading in our community,” said Clinedda Austin. “We have a purposeful reading committee, and we like to see people read. It’s for educational purposes.” The little free library is a small box that contains a variety of reading material; from magazines and light reads to novels and the Bible. Anyone can take or leave a book at any time and enjoy it while they visit Krodel Park. The CEOS club will manage the box, making sure it always has literature stocked, and to help keep the range of material appropriate for all ages. Pictured are (from left) Carolyn Litchfield, CEOS; Same Nibert, County Commissioner; Clinedda Austin, CEOS; Mary Sue Kincaid, CEOS; Randy Hall, City Planner; Catherine Yauger, CEOS; Marylin Higginbotham, CEOS; Amber Tatterson, City Clerk; and Brian Billings, Mayor. Morgan McKinniss | OVP