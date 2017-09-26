Mayor updates chamber

POINT PLEASANT — Mayor Brian Billings discussed current projects in the City of Point Pleasant Tuesday with the Mason County Area Chamber of Commerce.

The monthly chamber luncheon was held at Riverfront Park.

“The city is financially in pretty good shape. We could be better, we could improve, but we’re okay,” stated Billings.

The state of the roads was discussed in light of the city’s financial state, showing that some improvements are being made. Some paving was done around Fourth Street across from Gunn Park recently. Larry Myers also sealed the pavement in that area “out of the goodness of his heart,” according to Billings. Other paving projects are coming up soon as well, including the square in front of the post office.

“We have over 26 and a half miles of streets in our community and we do the best we can to take care of it,” said Billings.

He also explained that from the Bartow Jones Bridge to Point Pleasant High School is a state road and the city is not allowed to make any improvements to the road surface. Billings is planning a proposal to city council for more road paving at their next meeting. They have spent nearly $50,000 so far this year on paving, with hopes to spend another $10,000 on paving.

“One thing that our city is known for is our festivals,” he continued. “We seem to have a lot of those and it brings a lot to our community.”

This year brought a new festival to Point Pleasant, the Bikes and Barbecue Festival. Billings believes it will continue to grow and thrive.

He also praised the work of the Mothman Festival team and all those involved. People came from all over the Eastern United States and Canada for the paranormal celebration. Some states represented were Virginia, Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Utah, according to the mayor.

The city also opened up parking for the event at the school board office and Krodel Park, charging $10 per car and parking over 450 cars. These funds will go towards the development of the Splash Pad project at Krodel Park.

Billings then spoke about Battle Days.

“Battles Days, is in the middle of a revamp. We need to build this up,” said Billings. “That’s our History. This is what we are all about.”

Battle Days is a festival that celebrates the local history of Point Pleasant and the first battle of the American Revolution, which was fought at the confluence of the Ohio and Kanawha Rivers.

Also at the meeting, Michael Chirico, deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R). Jenkins’ office recently partnered with the chamber for a “successful” regional job fair which was also discussed at the luncheon.

Billings talks paving, festivals and splash pad

