POINT PLEASANT — The annual Battle Days Pageant returns this Sunday, Oct. 1 and in addition to crowning new royalty, it is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Mason County Toys for Kids Association.
The pageant starts at 4 p.m. at the The Meeting House, 2423 Jackson Avenue. Admission is $5 and visiting royalty with crown and sash get in free.
This year’s Jr. Miss Contestants include: Jaidyn Patrick, daughter of Jamie and Missy Patrick of Gallipolis Ferry; Brogann Henry, daughter of Kelly Neville and Terry Henry of Point Pleasant; Emily King, daughter of Lew and Crystal King of Evans; Zoey Watson, daughter of Chris and Linda Watson of Point Pleasant; Reghan Cossin, daughter of Will and Ashley Cossin of Leon.
Young Miss contestants include: Jamie Irvine, daughter of Kevin and Pamela Irvine of Poca; Jadyn Bowman, daughter of Brad and Nicole Richards of Point Pleasant; Anna Litchfield, daughter of Jimmy and Bridgette Litchfield of Apple Grove; Kira Henderson, daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson of Henderson.
Miss contestants include: Brittani Hancock, daughter of Robbie and Becky Hancock of Cottageville; Charli Leach, daughter of Lori and Greg Danford of Glenwood; Oceanna Smith, daughter of Heather Smith of Alma; Kate Henderson, daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson of Henderson.
Those chosen to be a part of the new royal court will reign over the Battle Days Festival set for Oct. 6-8 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The pageant is under the direction of Brandy Barkey Sweeney.
The Mason County Toys for Kids Association provides toys for underprivileged children at Christmas.