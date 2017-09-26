POINT PLEASANT — The annual Battle Days Pageant returns this Sunday, Oct. 1 and in addition to crowning new royalty, it is the largest fundraiser of the year for the Mason County Toys for Kids Association.

The pageant starts at 4 p.m. at the The Meeting House, 2423 Jackson Avenue. Admission is $5 and visiting royalty with crown and sash get in free.

This year’s Jr. Miss Contestants include: Jaidyn Patrick, daughter of Jamie and Missy Patrick of Gallipolis Ferry; Brogann Henry, daughter of Kelly Neville and Terry Henry of Point Pleasant; Emily King, daughter of Lew and Crystal King of Evans; Zoey Watson, daughter of Chris and Linda Watson of Point Pleasant; Reghan Cossin, daughter of Will and Ashley Cossin of Leon.

Young Miss contestants include: Jamie Irvine, daughter of Kevin and Pamela Irvine of Poca; Jadyn Bowman, daughter of Brad and Nicole Richards of Point Pleasant; Anna Litchfield, daughter of Jimmy and Bridgette Litchfield of Apple Grove; Kira Henderson, daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson of Henderson.

Miss contestants include: Brittani Hancock, daughter of Robbie and Becky Hancock of Cottageville; Charli Leach, daughter of Lori and Greg Danford of Glenwood; Oceanna Smith, daughter of Heather Smith of Alma; Kate Henderson, daughter of Jim and Andrea Henderson of Henderson.

Those chosen to be a part of the new royal court will reign over the Battle Days Festival set for Oct. 6-8 at Tu-Endie-Wei State Park. The pageant is under the direction of Brandy Barkey Sweeney.

The Mason County Toys for Kids Association provides toys for underprivileged children at Christmas.

Jocelynn Wilson, pictured third from left, took home the Miss Battle Days title during the 2016 Battle Days Pageant. Joining Wilson as the 2016 festival royals are, from left, Young Miss Battle Days Courtney Winter, Jr. Miss Battle Days Addyson Stein, Little Miss Battle Days Chloe Patrick, Little Mr. Battle Days Peyton Crum.