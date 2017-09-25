PPHS crowns homecoming queen

Cierra Porter, third from left, was crowned the 2017 PPHS Homecoming Queen on Friday. Porter is pictured here with her court, including, far left, Senior Attendant Khloie Billings with escort Justin Staats, Porter’s escort Brett McCoy, Senior Attendant Lila Beattie with escort Jacob Hussell and Band Sweetheart Ashlea Woomer with escort Nick Newell.

Cierra Porter, third from left, was crowned the 2017 PPHS Homecoming Queen on Friday. Porter is pictured here with her court, including, far left, Senior Attendant Khloie Billings with escort Justin Staats, Porter’s escort Brett McCoy, Senior Attendant Lila Beattie with escort Jacob Hussell and Band Sweetheart Ashlea Woomer with escort Nick Newell. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.26-PPR-Homecoming-4.jpg Cierra Porter, third from left, was crowned the 2017 PPHS Homecoming Queen on Friday. Porter is pictured here with her court, including, far left, Senior Attendant Khloie Billings with escort Justin Staats, Porter’s escort Brett McCoy, Senior Attendant Lila Beattie with escort Jacob Hussell and Band Sweetheart Ashlea Woomer with escort Nick Newell. Bryan Walters | Register