For the record

Meigs man arrested in Mason

A Racine, Ohio man was arrested Friday evening on a drug charge in Mason.

Kreig F. Kleski, 27, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver by Mason Police Officer Kendall Roush.

According to Chief Rich Gilkey, Roush and New Haven Police Chief Dave Hardwick observed Kleski driving in Mason. Gilkey said the officers knew Kleski was wanted on an arrest warrant for alleged petit larceny.

Roush and Hardwick followed Kleski to 236 First Street in Mason, where he went into the residence. The officers were then joined at the scene by Chief Gilkey and Mason Officer Sierra Carmichael.

Gilkey said upon apprehending Kleski, the officers found $2,589 in cash on his person, as well as scales and what appeared to be three pieces of heroin in his vehicle.

Kleski was transported to the Western Regional Jail by Officer Roush.

