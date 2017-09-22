PPHS Homecoming Parade

Homecoming Queen Candidate Khloie Billings.
Homecoming Queen Candidate Cierra Porter.
Homecoming Queen Candidate Lila Beattie.
Homecoming Attendant DaNayla Ward.
Seventh Grade Homecoming Attendant Jenna Cunningham.
Junior Homecoming Attendant Addison Ingles and Escort Tanner Durst.
Ninth Grade Homecoming Attendant Kennade Pridemore with Escort Sam Robertson.
Homecoming Eighth Grade Attendant Kirsten Handley with Escort Ryan Tatterson.
Band Sweetheart Ashlea Woomer.
Sophomore Homecoming Attendant Jenna Snyder with Escort Kyle Kinnaird.
Homecoming Queen Candidate Khloie Billings.
Homecoming Queen Candidate Cierra Porter.
Homecoming Queen Candidate Lila Beattie.
Homecoming Attendant DaNayla Ward.
Seventh Grade Homecoming Attendant Jenna Cunningham.
Junior Homecoming Attendant Addison Ingles and Escort Tanner Durst.
Ninth Grade Homecoming Attendant Kennade Pridemore with Escort Sam Robertson.
Homecoming Eighth Grade Attendant Kirsten Handley with Escort Ryan Tatterson.
Band Sweetheart Ashlea Woomer.
Sophomore Homecoming Attendant Jenna Snyder with Escort Kyle Kinnaird.