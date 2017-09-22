Posted on by

Wahama Homecoming Parade


Mason County’s “Teacher of the Year” Catherine Hamm took part in this year’s homecoming parade. She is a teacher at Wahama.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

“Fear the Falcon Force” was the theme of the eighth grade float during Wahama’s homecoming parade.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Senior homecoming queen candidate Destiny Sayre gives a wave to the crowd at the annual parade, held in New Haven and Mason Thursday evening.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

Makinley Bumgarner, 2017 Miss Mothman Festival Queen and a student at Wahama High School, is pictured as she rides in Thursday’s homecoming parade.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

“The Lance has no Chance” was the theme of this float in the Wahama homecoming parade.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

A number of Wahama seniors chose a different mode of transportation other than the traditional float in Wahama’s homecoming parade Thursday.


Mindy Kearns | Courtesy

