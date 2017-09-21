Stewart named ‘Officer of the Year’

The fifth annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet culminated in the presentation of the Officer of the Year Award which went to Lt. Troy Stewart, pictured at right, who is with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Stewart received an award, cash and his name was placed on a traveling plaque with past winners. The plaque, held by Sheriff Greg Powers, pictured at left, will return to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department for another year. Past winners have come from the sheriff’s department and West Virginia State Police. The dinner is hosted by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club.

The fifth annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet culminated in the presentation of the Officer of the Year Award which went to Lt. Troy Stewart, pictured at right, who is with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Stewart received an award, cash and his name was placed on a traveling plaque with past winners. The plaque, held by Sheriff Greg Powers, pictured at left, will return to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department for another year. Past winners have come from the sheriff’s department and West Virginia State Police. The dinner is hosted by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.22-PPR-Officer.jpg The fifth annual Mason County Law Enforcement Appreciation Banquet culminated in the presentation of the Officer of the Year Award which went to Lt. Troy Stewart, pictured at right, who is with the Mason County Sheriff’s Department. Stewart received an award, cash and his name was placed on a traveling plaque with past winners. The plaque, held by Sheriff Greg Powers, pictured at left, will return to the Mason County Sheriff’s Department for another year. Past winners have come from the sheriff’s department and West Virginia State Police. The dinner is hosted by the Point Pleasant Rotary Club. Beth Sergent | Register