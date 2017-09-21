For the record

Mason Police Department

A Mason man was arrested Thursday by the Mason Police Department on a felony drug charge.

Christopher Yonker, 39, was arrested and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance by Officer Kendall Roush. He was taken before Magistrate Cheryl Ross and posted bond, which was set at $10,000.

According to Roush, he was notified by employees of the town water department that they had observed what appeared to be marijuana plants at Yonker’s home on Yonker Lane. Roush and West Virginia State Police Cpl. A.B. Ward went to the residence where two pots were found, with a total of five alleged marijuana plants.

Roush stated upon questioning Yonker, he told the officers the plants were his and were grown for personal use.

Alleged marijuana plants seized at a home on Yonker Lane by the Mason Police Department on Thursday. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2017/09/web1_9.22-PPR-Mason.jpg Alleged marijuana plants seized at a home on Yonker Lane by the Mason Police Department on Thursday. Mason PD | Courtesy