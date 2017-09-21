Mason on the hunt for town recorder

MASON — The Town of Mason is on the hunt for a new recorder, it was announced at the most recent council meeting.

Mayor Donna Dennis said Recorder Ciji Casto is moving out of town, and will be resigning once a replacement is found. The mayor said council members will be voting on a replacement soon. In the meantime, anyone interested in the position, or wanting more information, can contact the city building.

Also discussed during the meeting was the area in Clifton, across the railroad tracks, that is in need of a new main water line. Dennis said there is now an estimated $100,000 remaining from the recent water upgrade project. She told the council that during a recent meeting with Triad Engineering, a rough estimate of $165,000 was given to complete the Clifton project, including associated costs.

The mayor said the question is if the town can afford the remaining $65,000 to do the project. She said easements will have to be obtained from those affected, but it will be new lines for all in that specific area, with better water pressure.

No action was taken at the meeting.

The town is holding a house decorating contest, it was announced, with two categories including “Fall” and “Halloween.”

To enter, residents living within the town limits must stop in or call the office, 304-773-5200, before the deadline of Oct. 20. Judging will take place the evening of Oct. 24. There will be cash prizes of $50 for first place winners and $25 for second place winners.

In other action, the council:

Discussed people burning within town limits, and the need for burning permits;

Donated $100 to the Wahama Run for Education;

Expressed thanks to Bob’s Market and Greenhouses, Inc. for hanging and caring for flower baskets throughout town during the summer;

Read a “thank you” note from Patty Roush for the exceptional care and upkeep of the town park;

Heard an update on the sewer project, with authorization to bid being granted;

Discussed the Oct. 14 Harvest Festival, set for noon to 4 p.m., at the Stewart-Johnson VFW/Lottie Jenks Memorial Park (more details to be published later);

Stated estimates are being gathered to renovate restrooms in the town hall;

Heard a report that there has been vandalism in the park restrooms, with cameras showing the offenders entering and exiting; and,

Discussed updating, revising and reorganizing the town ordinances and ordinance books.

Attending were Mayor Dennis, Recorder Casto, and council members Becky Pearson, Ricky Kearns, and Sharon Kearns.

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

