A Wahama homecoming : Queen candidates and attendants announced

MASON — Students at Wahama High School are celebrating Homecoming this week with several activities, including dress-up days, a parade, dance, and the Friday night gridiron matchup and queen crowning.

Vying for the title of Homecoming Queen are seniors Caitlin Harrison, Destiny Sayre, and Kaleigh Stewart. Attendants are Quinel Jones, seventh grade; Bailee Bumgarner, eighth grade; Jacqueline Fields, freshman; Chloe Roush, sophomore; and Kennedy Mills, junior.

The queen will be crowned during halftime of Wahama’s game against Federal Hocking.

Students have had dress-up days throughout the week, including “’Merica Monday”; dress like your elder on Tuesday; “Wake Up and Go” on Wednesday; “College Spirit Day” on Thursday; and “Red and White Day” on Friday.

The annual parade will take place on Thursday, starting at 5:30 p.m. on Layne Street in New Haven. Line-up begins at 5 p.m. The parade will travel through New Haven, and then re-group at Faith Baptist Church in Mason to proceed to the fire station.

Following the parade, “He Man Volleyball” will be held in the school gymnasium. Boys from each grade will form teams to see which class is victorious. The public is invited to attend.

The week will end with the dance on Saturday at 8 p.m. in the gymnasium.

Queen candidates and attendants announced

By Mindy Kearns Special to the Register

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

