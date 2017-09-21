New Haven PD back to full coverage

NEW HAVEN — The New Haven Police Department has returned to full coverage, with the addition of several part-time officers, it was announced at the most recent meeting of the New Haven Town Council.

Recorder Roberta Hysell said there is now an officer on duty for each night of the week.

Added as part-time officers recently were Kendall Roush, Troy Stewart, Matt Stewart and Colton McKinney. All are full-time officers with other agencies and are certified. Ben Turner will also be added to the part-time roster after graduating the police academy. Chief Dave Hardwick will continue to cover the day shift.

Sheila Roush attended the meeting on behalf of the New Haven Library. She said there have been problems at night on the library grounds, and a camera system is going to be purchased for the area. Councilman Matt Gregg has agreed to assist in installing the system.

Also attending the meeting were Sandra and Roy Grimm, who stated their neighbor still has not re-homed his farm animals. It was reported that person has been cited by Chief Hardwick and was given a court date of Oct. 4.

Trick-or-treat was set for Oct. 26 from 6 to 7 p.m., according to Hysell. A party will be held immediately following in the fire station with games, treats, and a costume contest.

In other action, the council:

Agreed to purchase tires for a police vehicle;

Signed a contract for the water project;

Approved a drawdown in the amount of $6,719 for the water project;

Agreed to give the fire department its annual donation from the town of $1,000;

Voted to remove Eric Blain from the zoning board; and,

Addressed questions regarding street and other accounts that make up the town general fund.

Attending were Mayor Jerry Spradling, Recorder Hysell, and council members Jim Elias, Grant Hysell, and Matt Shell.

Next month’s meetings will be held Oct. 2 and 16 at 6 p.m.

Mindy Kearns is a freelance writer for Ohio Valley Publishing, email her at mindykearns1@hotmail.com.

