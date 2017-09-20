A PPHS Homecoming

Point Pleasant High School will celebrate its annual homecoming this Friday with an afternoon parade and evening football game, including halftime, homecoming festivities. This year’s homecoming court will be introduced and a new queen crowned at halftime. In the running for homecoming queen, pictured from left, Lila Beattie, daughter of Jessica Seagraves and John Beattie; Khloie Billings, daughter of Ruthie Sheets and Josh Billings; Cierra Porter, daughter of Jeff and Jessica Porter. The homecoming parade departs the PPJ/SHS parking lot at 4 p.m., Friday. The homecoming dance is 8 p.m., Saturday night at the school. The PPHS Big Blacks host Mount View for Friday’s game.

Beth Sergent | Register