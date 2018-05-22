CEOS County Council meets

The Mason County Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Leon Town Hall on May 8 with the Leon Club hosting.

They served a spaghetti luncheon and the favors were potted red geraniums.

A yard sale was scheduled for June 8 at the Courthouse parking lot. Also, a bake sale will be held on that date to benefit the Breast Cancer Awareness Project. Another bake sale for the Cancer Awareness Project will be held during the Sternwheel Regatta.

Plans were made for the annual “Taste of CEOS” and plant exchange to be held at the Harmon Park Youth Center on May 24. The guest speaker will be Maureen Burns, herbalist, master gardener and health education. She is the owner of the Herbal Sage Tea Company which is a therapeutic herb and tea company based in Meigs County, Ohio and she will be speaking on “Growing Your Own Medicinal Herbs.” The public is invited to attend this event.

Plans were made to entertain the international student from Camaroon, Africa in June.

To celebrate the 90th year of extension clubs in Mason County, the organization is compiling a cook book and are welcoming recipes from present and past members.

Plans were also made for crafts at 4-H Camp and CEOS Week.

Submitted by Secretary Catherine Yauger.