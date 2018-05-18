Pleasant CEOS club meeting

The Pleasant Community Educational Outreach Service (CEOS) met at the Mason County Library on May 11.

Carolyn Litchfield, hostess, served lunch and the favors were potted petunias.

Members brought paper products for the library.

After members had given the pledge to the United States flag, Mary Sue Kincaid presented the meditations from “God’s Devotional Book for Mothers.”

Catherine Yauger presented the lesson entitled “Healthy Oils—the Mystery Solved” written by Gina Taylor, WVU Extension Agent in Jackson County and Terrill Peck, WVU Extension Agent in Raleigh County. The lesson identified “bad” fats and “good” fats. Olive oil which is used for cooking can also be used as a beauty tool. Attendees were given a sample of an exfoliating facial scrub made of equal parts olive oil and baking soda and were told to “go home and wash your face.”

To celebrate CEOS Week members of the Pleasant Club will bring plants to the Plant Exchange to be held on May 24 at the Harmon Park Club House and will furnish appetizers for the meal that day. The event is open to the public.

The club plans to attend church as a group at the Sandhill Church of Christ. They will also have an exhibit of their work in the window of the new location of the Point Pleasant Register.

To date, members have donated 260 books to various places. Kincaid gave a brief review of “Anne of Green Gables.” Book marks were presented to Litchfield and Garnet Schwarz for reading the most books.

The club voted to provide two scholarships to 4-H members for their camp in June.

Plans were made to entertain the Mason County CEOS County Council in July.

Those in attendance were Litchfield, Kincaid, Yauger, Brenda Schultz, Linda Craig, Clinedda Austin, Garnet Schwarz, Marcia Nibert, Sharon Nibert, and one guest, Sharon Pafford.

Submitted by Catherine Yauger.