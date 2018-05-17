Tire recycling event this Saturday

The third annual tire recycling event at the Mason County Career Center is Saturday, May 19, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. The event is sponsored by the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the City of Point Pleasant. Those pictured from left to right are Randy Hall, Amber Tatterson, Brian Billings, Jason Bechtle, Brianna Haga, and Sam Nibert.

