Fruth Pharmacy donates to Mason County Baby Pantry

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Fruth Pharmacy held its third annual Baby Face Event on March 24 and thanks to generous customers and employees, Fruth was able to raise over $7,000 for local baby charities chain-wide.

Fruth Pharmacy in Point Pleasant, W.Va. had the largest amount of donations during the corporate wide event – donations were estimated at over $2,740.

Lynne Fruth, president of Fruth Pharmacy met with Bree Ramey and Jassica Legg of the Mason County Baby Pantry to present the donations.

“We had a lot of help from our customers,” Julye Knox, manager at Fruth Pharmacy in Point Pleasant began, “we also have a great team here – both pharmacy and front-end sales staff members gladly participated to help collect items for the Mason County Baby Pantry.”

“It’s a great feeling to see a store take an event and truly care about it,” Barbara Taylor, category manager for Fruth Pharmacy shared, “I am very grateful to all of the store employees that help drive this collection each year for the Mason County Baby Pantry. Our customers’ support with this event helps provide many families items they need to help take care of their children. This store, its employees, and customers, went above and beyond for their organization.”

The Mason Baby Pantry is located at Bellemead United Methodist Church.

“We started the Pantry to help fill in the gaps,” Bree Ramey, director of the Mason County Baby Pantry explained. “Many people get help for formula – but they don’t get help for things like diapers, wipes, or car seats. We saw a need in our community and have worked hard to help. This donation from Fruth Pharmacy will help a lot.”

You can reach Legg or Ramey through Facebook for more information on the Mason County Baby Pantry. If you would like to donate directly to The Mason County Baby Pantry they are always in need of baby food, diapers, and wipes.

24 stores participated in the Baby Face Event and assisted several local baby organizations including Lily’s Place of Huntington and The Gabriel Project in West Virginia. For a full list of organizations helped by this event, please visit www.fruthpharmacy.com.

Fruth Pharmacy is a family owned company. Currently, Fruth Pharmacy has 30 locations in West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky. Fruth Pharmacy will celebrate 66 years in business this November.

Submitted by Fruth Pharmacy.