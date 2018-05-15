The Tu-Endie-Wei Garden Club “Yards of the Month” for May have been announced for the City of Point Pleasant.

The following yards have been chosen as follows: Ward one, Tom and Becky Reynolds, 20 Main Street; Ward two, Diana Johnson, 908 Main Street; Ward three, Russell Stover, 1504 Kanawha Street; Ward four, Sam and Jeanne Neal, 2011 Marquette Avenue; Ward five, Golden and Anna Herdman, 2415 Lincoln Avenue; Ward six, Jeannie Ashley, 926 Mossman Circle (also the random winner of the $25 gift card to Bob’s Market sponsored by the club); Ward seven, Rich White, 3009 Parrish Avenue; Ward eight, Dan and Carol Jones, 2932 Meadowbrook Drive.

The business of the Month is Jon Parrack from Nationwide Insurance Company, 809 Viand Street.