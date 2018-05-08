Busy 4’s 4-H Club news

The April meeting of the Busy 4’s 4-H Club was called to order by Annamae Keefer due to the absence of the president.

Keefer also lead the song and pledge. Jessie Raynes read “Spring is Here” for meditations. The secretary’s report was read by Aleah Gerwig and was approved as read. Current treasures balance was given by club leader.

Environmental poster winners were announced. Older winners were Julia Parsons receiving first place and Jessie Raynes receiving second placed. In the younger group, first place went to Keefer and second place went to Luke Raynes. The winning posters that had a sustainable forestry theme belonged to Conner Blessing receiving first place and Landon Thompson receiving second place. The winning posters and the club’s environmental scrapbook were delivered to the Department of Environmental Protection for the Youth Environmental Program.

The old business discussed was the plastic bag total for the year. Team one recycled the most, but team two had the most members who recycled bags. Members were reminded to get started on their project books and be prepared to do their project talks or demos. For community service, members were asked to bring canned goods for the Leon church pantry. The recycled item for May is pop cans. The tabs should be removed for use by the Ronald McDonald House.

The new business discussed was the scheduling of a date for spring trash pickup and reminders were given. The date for Youth Environmental Day is May 19 and animal tagging will take place May 5 at the fairgrounds and May 12 at Ashton. Dustin, Kayleigh, Landon, Matthew, and Shelby Thompson along with Blessing gave their project talks on their pigs. Shelby Thompson also did the health activity report for the month.

The meeting was adjourned and the next meeting will be May 21.

Submitted by Julia Parsons.