Warren graduates from Thomas More

GALLIPOLIS — Ramsey Leigh Warren, of Gallipolis, will receive her Bachelor of Arts in psychology with a clinical concentration and her Associates of Arts in business administration during Thomas More College’s commencement ceremonies on May 12 in Crestview, Ky.

She is the daughter of Gary and Dena Warren, of Gallipolis, and a 2015 graduate of River Valley High School. While at Thomas More, Ramsey has been a member of the track and field team, cheerleading squad, orientation team and student ambassador, student activity board, resident assistant and Psi Chi International Honor Society. She also completed internships at Florida International University and St. Elizabeth’s Healthcare working with youth and adult populations. In 2017 and 2018, she presented at the annual Mid-America Undergraduate Psychology Research conference. Ramsey has been accepted to the Master’s program in the mental health counseling at Nova Southeastern University in Orlando, Fla., beginning fall 2018.

Warren http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_0504181432.jpg Warren