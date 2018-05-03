Patriots donate to Splash Pad

The 2018 Patriots Wrestling team and boosters recently raised $500 for the Krodel Park Splash Pad project by selling concessions. The Patriots’ Head Coach is Joe Veith, Assistant Coaches are Dave Lucas, Jason McCoy and Brandon Warner, concession helper was Layla St. Onge. Pictured are members of the Patriots team, including coaches and staff.

The 2018 Patriots Wrestling team and boosters recently raised $500 for the Krodel Park Splash Pad project by selling concessions. The Patriots’ Head Coach is Joe Veith, Assistant Coaches are Dave Lucas, Jason McCoy and Brandon Warner, concession helper was Layla St. Onge. Pictured are members of the Patriots team, including coaches and staff. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/05/web1_5.4-Splash.jpeg The 2018 Patriots Wrestling team and boosters recently raised $500 for the Krodel Park Splash Pad project by selling concessions. The Patriots’ Head Coach is Joe Veith, Assistant Coaches are Dave Lucas, Jason McCoy and Brandon Warner, concession helper was Layla St. Onge. Pictured are members of the Patriots team, including coaches and staff.