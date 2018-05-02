Local pharmacist speaks at conference

On April 20, local pharmacist, R. Logan Yoho, presented a continuing education session at the Ohio Pharmacists Association’s annual meeting as part of a panel. The panel discussion was titled, “Suddenly In-Charge: How to be an Effective Young Pharmacy Leader in the Workplace.”

The annual meeting of the Ohio Pharmacist Association is held in Columbus each year and is attended by approximately 1,200 pharmacists and pharmacy students. The event is one of the largest of any state’s pharmacy association.

Yoho, a 2010 graduate of the Ohio Northern University College of Pharmacy, is a Pomeroy, Ohio, resident. He recently started working at Hopewell Health Centers in Logan, Ohio, as Director of Pharmacy. He is a Board Certified Ambulatory Care Pharmacist, a designated that only 3,200 pharmacists hold worldwide. At Hopewell Health Centers, he is opening a pharmacy within the clinic and providing clinical pharmacy services.