PPJHS NHS students honored

POINT PLEASANT — Point Pleasant Junior High School (PPJHS) recently inducted select students in its National Honor Society.

National Honor Society Advisor William Tibbetts said students must have a 3.0 grade point average (GPA), good attendance and no discipline problems. After students complete their application, they are evaluated by a faculty committee for the following components: community service, school activities, leadership, and recognition which were attained after they leave sixth grade. Tibbets added if the student participates in junior high sports in sixth grade, that also counts.

The students inducted into the 2018 PPJHS National Honor Society are as follows: Matison Brown, Annabell Clark, Olivia Dunn, Mattilyn Fields, Kennedy Fisher, Trendon Jackson, Jada Kent, Emalee Martin, Maddie Newell, Nicole Oldaker, Jaidyn Patrick, Addyson Stein, Zoey Watson, David Bledsoe, Jadyn Bowman, and Kady Hughes.

