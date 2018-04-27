Wahama eighth graders go to Capitol

Wahama Junior High School eighth graders, pictured from left, are Lacey Neal, Rilee Zerkle, and Allison Tennant. The students recently served as pages at the State Capitol in Charleston. They were sponsored by Delegate Scott Brewer from the 13th District of the House of Delegates.

Wahama Junior High School eighth graders, pictured from left, are Lacey Neal, Rilee Zerkle, and Allison Tennant. The students recently served as pages at the State Capitol in Charleston. They were sponsored by Delegate Scott Brewer from the 13th District of the House of Delegates. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0428.Community1.jpg Wahama Junior High School eighth graders, pictured from left, are Lacey Neal, Rilee Zerkle, and Allison Tennant. The students recently served as pages at the State Capitol in Charleston. They were sponsored by Delegate Scott Brewer from the 13th District of the House of Delegates. Courtesy