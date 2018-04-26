Local friends visit China

Patricia Whitlock of Point Pleasant and Sally Byler of Jackson, recently returned from a 17-day journey to China.

Their tour group was SmarTours and started off in Shanghai with a tour of the city and the Shanghai History Museum, then they flew to Beijing where they climbed the Great Wall. They saw panda bears at the Beijing Zoo and went to the Temple of Heaven. However, once they got there it was closed due to the leader of North Korea being there. They enjoyed walking around the park there and visiting with senior citizens getting their daily dose of exercise.

They saw an amazing King Fu show that evening. They then flew to Xian where they toured the museums of the terra cotta soldiers. Later that evening, they went to an Empress of the Tang Dynasty musical.

The following day, they flew to Chongquin to get on the Victoria Anna cruise ship for a four day cruise on the Yangtze River. They went to the spectacular Three Gorges Dam and Shibaozhai Wooden Pagoda.

After they spent two days in Guilin and enjoyed a boat ride on the Li River.

They flew to Hong Kong for the next three days.

“It’s hard to believe there are 7 million people in an area of 30 square miles,” said Byler, “the skyscrapers are amazing!”

On one of those three days, they rode a high-speed boat to Macau where St. Paul’s Church is that caught fire many years ago, all that is left is the facade of it. Macau has many fancy casinos.

“China is a very clean and safe country. I think you should visit it sometime. So put it on your bucket list,” said Byler.

Patricia Whitlock of Point Pleasant and Sally Byler of Jackson, recently returned from a 17 day journey to China. http://www.mydailyregister.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/24/2018/04/web1_0426.Community1.jpg Patricia Whitlock of Point Pleasant and Sally Byler of Jackson, recently returned from a 17 day journey to China.