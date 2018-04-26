Special service planned by New Haven UM Church

NEW HEAVEN — The New Haven United Methodist Church is having a special worship service on Sunday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The service will feature local people who have demonstrated their love for Jesus by their mission and ministry efforts, according to Pastor Thomas Beckette. Heaven Saints Motorcycle Ministry will be sharing with the congregation their ministry for the homeless and their mission ministry. Isaiah Pauley and Gabrielle Daugherty will be providing special music, praising the Lord with their song and instruments.

“Following Jesus Christ is not easy, and it requires sacrifices and a special heart for missions and ministry,” Pastor Beckette said.

In addition, the church is having a celebration recognizing the special efforts of their Sunday school programs. For the last three months, the church has been promoting the Sunday school classes with what they have called “Sonday, Sunday, Sundae.” For the younger classes, if any student attended Sunday school for three out the four weeks in the months of February, March and April, they received a McDonald’s gift card for a sundae. If they attend nine of the 13 Sundays, they will receive a gift card for pizza and fun games at the Event Center near Point Pleasant.

The adults were also included and the church will be hosting an ice cream party for everyone on the same day, right after Sunday school around 11:30 a.m.

The public is welcome and everyone is invited to attend this special service and ice cream party.