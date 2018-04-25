Peoples Bancorp Inc. declares increase to quarterly dividend

MARIETTA, Ohio — The Board of Directors of Peoples Bancorp Inc. (“Peoples”) (NASDAQ:PEBO) declared an increase in the quarterly cash dividend from $0.26 per common share to $0.28 per common share on April 23, 2018, payable on May 21, 2018, to shareholders of record on May 7, 2018.

This dividend represents a payout of 44 percent of earnings per diluted share from the first quarter 2018. Based on the closing stock price of Peoples’ common shares of $36.67 on April 23, 2018, the quarterly dividend produces an annualized yield of 3.05 percent.

Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a diversified financial products and services company with $3.9 billion in assets, 81 locations, including 71 full-service bank branches and 77 ATMs in Ohio, West Virginia and Kentucky. Peoples makes available a complete line of banking, investment, insurance, and trust solutions through its subsidiaries – Peoples Bank and Peoples Insurance Agency, LLC. Peoples’ common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market® under the symbol “PEBO”, and Peoples is a member of the Russell 3000 index of US publicly traded companies. Learn more about Peoples at www.peoplesbancorp.com.